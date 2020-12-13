BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to $20.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTMNF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Lundin Gold stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

