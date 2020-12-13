BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOX. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

