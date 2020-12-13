Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce -$0.98 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.17). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

