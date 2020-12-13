Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) & MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Critical Comparison

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bureau Veritas and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 0 1 10 0 2.91 MDxHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bureau Veritas and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas $5.71 billion 2.13 $412.05 million $1.14 23.85 MDxHealth $11.78 million 6.43 -$43.10 million ($0.53) -2.03

Bureau Veritas has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bureau Veritas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bureau Veritas and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bureau Veritas beats MDxHealth on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing and analyses services to determine the characteristics of a product or material; inspection services, including visual inspections and verification of documents, and manufacturing supervision, as well as electronic, electrical, mechanical, and software testing; and certification services for management systems, products, and people, as well as cross-market services. The company serves the automotive and transport, buildings and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, financial services and public, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities markets. It operates approximately in 140 countries through a network of 1,500 offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic, and other molecular technologies, as well as assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The company's product pipeline includes tests for bladder, kidney, and other urologic cancers. Its products include ConfirmMDx, a tissue test for prostate cancer; SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer; and AssureMDx. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.