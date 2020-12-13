Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.