Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Dec 13th, 2020

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.14. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

