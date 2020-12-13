Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

LDSVF opened at $8,850.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8,433.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,273.46. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $6,428.00 and a twelve month high of $9,050.60.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

