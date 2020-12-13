Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

LON III opened at GBX 1,133 ($14.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. 3i Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,186 ($15.50). The company has a market capitalization of £11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,071.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

