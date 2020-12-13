Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$162.51 million during the quarter.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

