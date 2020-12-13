Comparing CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -14.14% -15.34% -1.00% MFA Financial -118.04% 11.32% 3.11%

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and MFA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $139.99 million 1.27 $345.67 million ($0.50) -24.04 MFA Financial $581.73 million 2.98 $378.12 million $0.77 4.97

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CIM Commercial Trust and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MFA Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given MFA Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Volatility and Risk

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIM Commercial Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

MFA Financial beats CIM Commercial Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

