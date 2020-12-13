Comparing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

51.5% of Longevity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Longevity Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Cord Blood and Longevity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Longevity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Longevity Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $172.50 million N/A $66.48 million N/A N/A Longevity Acquisition N/A N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Longevity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Longevity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91% Longevity Acquisition N/A -10.12% -1.43%

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Longevity Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Longevity Acquisition Company Profile

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.