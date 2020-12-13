Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of COP stock opened at €73.35 ($86.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 48.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €77.11 and a 200-day moving average of €74.22. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

