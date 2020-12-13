ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $43.48 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

