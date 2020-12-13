Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €66.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.14 ($60.17).

ETR:1COV opened at €48.98 ($57.62) on Wednesday. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €50.86 ($59.84). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.85. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.98.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

