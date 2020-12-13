Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.29 ($63.87).

Shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock opened at €61.40 ($72.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a twelve month high of €62.85 ($73.94).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

