CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Position Lifted by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

