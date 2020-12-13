Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.94 ($64.64).

DAI opened at €55.51 ($65.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.87. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €58.21 ($68.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

