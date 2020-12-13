Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

