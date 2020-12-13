Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $113,750.36

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $113,750.36 and approximately $48.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

