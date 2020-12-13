dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on dMY Technology Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of dMY Technology Group stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

