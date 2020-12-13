Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCBO. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.13.

DCBO stock opened at C$61.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.89. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.30 and a 12 month high of C$74.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

