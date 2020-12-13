E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.73. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

