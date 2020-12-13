E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.73. E.ON SE has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.