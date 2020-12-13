Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 594,176 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,604,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 276,587 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,880,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 111,870 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

