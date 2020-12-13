Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 594,176 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EXG)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Read More: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.