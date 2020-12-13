Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECAOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

