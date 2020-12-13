Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.86 ($10.42).

Enel SpA has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

