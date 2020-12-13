Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.92.

XOM opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 295,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

