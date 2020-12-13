(F.MI) (BIT:F) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on (F.MI) (BIT:F) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (F.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of (F.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of (F.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of (F.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.56 ($14.78).

(F.MI) has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for (F.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (F.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.