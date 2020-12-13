Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,419 shares of company stock valued at $170,265,210. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $273.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

