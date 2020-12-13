Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.97.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $257.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.25.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 83.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,006 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 327,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 245,648 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.