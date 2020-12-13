Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Given New GBX 8,500 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FERG. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price target on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson plc (FERG.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,828.11 ($89.21).

Get Ferguson plc (FERG.L) alerts:

Shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) stock opened at GBX 8,638 ($112.86) on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,676 ($113.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,183.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,341.14. The firm has a market cap of £19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $2.08 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ferguson plc (FERG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.38), for a total transaction of £10,398.40 ($13,585.58). Also, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total transaction of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85).

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson plc (FERG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson plc (FERG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.