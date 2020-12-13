Ferguson’s (FERGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.