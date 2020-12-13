Financial Comparison: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) & Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Positive Physicians’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35%

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Positive Physicians’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.45 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -6.94 Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.23 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Positive Physicians has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kingstone Companies and Positive Physicians, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Positive Physicians.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Positive Physicians on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Positive Physicians Company Profile

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

