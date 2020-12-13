FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 266,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,094,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FE shares. BidaskClub raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

