FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Reaches $267,642.29

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One FortKnoxster token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $267,642.29 and approximately $1,711.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00149570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00871682 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00237667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00451465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00156663 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

FortKnoxster Token Trading

FortKnoxster can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.