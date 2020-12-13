Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock has a market cap of C$686.35 million and a P/E ratio of -82.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.00. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

