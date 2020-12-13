Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €88.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €91.75 ($107.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Gerresheimer AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

