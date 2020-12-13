Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €88.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

Get Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) alerts:

Shares of GXI stock opened at €91.75 ($107.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Gerresheimer AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.