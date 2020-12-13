GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. CIBC upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.