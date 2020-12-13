GravityCoin Market Cap Tops $98,277.02 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $98,277.02 and $777.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00149962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00875437 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00238290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00452099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00157214 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,905,813 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

