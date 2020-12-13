Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLAG. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.48 ($62.91).

HLAG stock opened at €75.00 ($88.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.99.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

