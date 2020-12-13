Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) a €68.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.50 ($80.59) price target on Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) stock opened at €53.40 ($62.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.70 million and a PE ratio of 37.08. Dr. Hönle AG has a 52-week low of €24.45 ($28.76) and a 52-week high of €60.40 ($71.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is €51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.33.

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

