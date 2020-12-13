HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Exicure stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $142.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

