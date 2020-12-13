Head-To-Head Comparison: Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) versus ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Infinera and ZOOM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 3 3 6 1 2.38 ZOOM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Infinera is more favorable than ZOOM Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinera and ZOOM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.30 billion 1.36 -$386.62 million ($0.83) -11.35 ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZOOM Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Profitability

This table compares Infinera and ZOOM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -19.00% -27.33% -6.04% ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Infinera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Infinera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Infinera has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOM Technologies has a beta of 26.75, meaning that its share price is 2,575% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms. It also offers Infinera XTM series packet-optical transport platform that enables high performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; mTera series universal transport platform; and XT series for long-haul and subsea applications. In addition, the company Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators; DRX series of routers; and 8600 series of SDN-ready Internet Protocol/MPLS routers. Further, it provides transcend software suite; Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; and a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale carriers, research and education institutions, large enterprises, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

ZOOM Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

