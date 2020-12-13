Head-To-Head Contrast: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 43.16% 14.22% 6.30% Kite Realty Group Trust 2.15% 0.47% 0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 2 10 0 2.83 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 6 3 0 2.33

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus price target of $43.89, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 12.58%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 5.55 $136.92 million $3.33 11.80 Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 4.03 -$530,000.00 $1.66 9.10

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

