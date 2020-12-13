Head-To-Head Contrast: MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) & SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get MCX Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MCX Technologies and SecureWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SecureWorks 3 4 0 0 1.57

SecureWorks has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given SecureWorks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

MCX Technologies has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -39.80% -67.49% -49.55% SecureWorks -3.89% -0.35% -0.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MCX Technologies and SecureWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $3.24 million 0.63 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A SecureWorks $552.77 million 1.83 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -64.79

MCX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureWorks.

Summary

SecureWorks beats MCX Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MCX Technologies Company Profile

MCX Technologies Corporation provides customer experience management solutions in the United States. It develops and delivers consulting and professional services that are designed to help corporations enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the current manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches by fortifying their cyber defenses, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.