Head-To-Head Contrast: Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) & Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA)

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) and Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

This table compares Ur-Energy and Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million 3.40 -$8.42 million ($0.05) -12.90 Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million 149.61 -$4.87 million ($0.13) -78.69

Metalla Royalty & Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ur-Energy. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ur-Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ur-Energy and Metalla Royalty & Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ur-Energy currently has a consensus target price of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.02%. Given Ur-Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Metalla Royalty & Streaming -162.80% -9.89% -9.01%

Summary

Ur-Energy beats Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.