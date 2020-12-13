Headinvest LLC Acquires Shares of 3,650 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $42,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

