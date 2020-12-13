Headinvest LLC Buys 97 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $28,927,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,720,000 after buying an additional 357,379 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,326,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $159.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

