Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 1,792 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,881. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

