Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 690 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $264.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.40.
BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
