Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 690 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $264.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

