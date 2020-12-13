Headinvest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,648,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 406.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

